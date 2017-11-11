Bharti Singh’s wedding details: Fuschia lehenga, web series and beachy card box

Marriage preparations for comedian Bharti Singh and her scriptwriter beau Harsh Limbachiyaa are in full swing. The wedding will be on December 3 in Goa, and with less than a month to go, Bharti is visibly excited. “I wish there were 28 hours a day... So much is still left to be done. But yes, I’m enjoying every bit of it,” says Bharti, who has been part of shows such as Comedy Circus, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Nach Baliye.

Being the youngest daughter, Bharti shares that her family is also very excited. But the person who is the happiest is her mother, Kamla Singh. “She is losing count of the number of saris she has bought for herself for various ceremonies. In fact, we recently found out that she has actually bought three green saris for just my mehandi ceremony,” laughs Bharti.

The 31-year-old had earlier spoken about how her mother single-handedly brought them up after the demise of her father. She has an elder brother and sister — Dhiraj Singh and Meena Singh. “Yes, I do wish he was here today [with us], but I was two when I lost my father and have no memory of him. My mother means the world to me. I found out the importance of a father in a child’s life when my friends spoke about theirs. I would like to mention Varinder [Chawla] uncle, my father’s best friend, who took care of me like his own child. He fulfilled all my wishes. And now I have Harsh and his father in my life. They pamper me a lot,” adds Bharti.

Wedding cards are here 😍 @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @puneetguptaofficial @puneet_gupta_invitations #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:13am PST

About her wedding preparations, Bharti reveals, “My fuschia lehenga will have a story. Harsh and I will be colour coordinated. We are doing a web series around our marriage and in about 8-10 episodes we will show everything from preparation to ceremonies. We have done this for my fans. We have also designed the wedding card in such a way that those who have been invited may save it as a memento. It’s in a wooden box that has been decorated with sea shells, conch shells, etc. to give it a beachy feeling.”

Celebrities, both from Bollywood and TV industry, have been invited. Bharti says that she has requested them to attend at least one of the three functions.

Follow @htshowbiz for more