Big revelation: Sunil Grover to have his own show post fight with Kapil Sharma

Though Sunil Grover is doing live shows, his eyes are fixed on his independent TV show. Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar are likely to be parts of his show.

tv Updated: Apr 11, 2017 18:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Looks like the Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover fight could soon fizzle out. After weeks of accusations, counter-accusations and unending speculation, news is that Sunil Grover will have a show of his own, that too on Sony TV.

According to a report in India Today, Sunil finalised a deal with the channel executives in a closed door meeting recently. The report quotes a source as saying that Kapil Sharma’s rumoured ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes is going to be closely associated with the show. Simoes was earlier the creative director of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Read more

What is even more interesting is that the channel is working out a slot for the new show, one that doesn’t clash with Kapil’s popular The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ali Asgar, who played Nani, and Chandan Prabhakar will also join Grover. Sugandha Mishra will also be an important part of the team. Their roles, however, haven’t been revealed yet.

Read more

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma is finding it hard to keep his team intact. Still Sumona and Kiku Sharda are considered parts of his team.

