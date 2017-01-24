Bigg Boss 10: Bani Judge or Rohan Mehra, who should be evicted?

Even as Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10 is hurtling towards its most dreaded, and exciting, phase, it’s time for some familiar faces to bid goodbye to the reality show. After Monalisa Antara’s eviction this weekend, it is now the turn of Rohan Mehra and Bani Judge, both in the danger zone, to stay alive in the show. Mid-week evictions will be held this time as the weekend will be the grand finale of the show.

As the channel seeks votes for your favourite contestant, we run a poll where you can vote for the participant you want out of the show.

Bani Judge



One of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 10, Bani was very subdued in the beginning, so much so that even Salman Khan had to pull her up along with other celebs. Not new to reality shows, Bani soon changed dramatically and has been at the centre of several controversies inside the house. From flirting with Gaurav Chopra to fighting with Lopamdura Raut and Priyanka Jagga, she has done it all to stay in the game.Will she survive this week’s eviction?

Rohan Mehra



TV actor Rohan Mehra led a rather calm journey inside the house until Om Swamiji triggered his anger. Soon, we saw him having altercations with ‘friend’ Lopamudra Raut. Will he stay in the game to fight it out?

