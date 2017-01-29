Bigg Boss 10: Bani Judge should be the winner, say HT readers

Bigg Boss will have its 10th winner on Sunday night and the suspense among fans of the reality show is at its peak. However, even before Salman Khan announces the winner in the grand finale on Sunday, Hindustan Times readers have given their verdict on who they want to win the title this year.

More than 49% of a total of 27,470 votes cast in an online poll of HT readers have favoured former Roadies contestant and MTV VJ Bani Judge as this year’s winner.

Manveer Gujjar and Bani Judge are the strongest contenders on Bigg Boss 10. (Colors)

A total of 33.51% of those who took the poll want Manveer Gujjar to win the show while 13.8% wish to see Manu Punjabi grab the winner’s trophy.

Lopamudra Raut is the least favourite candidate for winning the show with mere 3.57% wishing her victory on the show.

