 Bigg Boss 10: Bani, Lopa, Swamiji, Mona and Rohan are nominated for evictions
Jan 03, 2017
Bigg Boss 10: Bani, Lopa, Swamiji, Mona and Rohan are nominated for evictions

tv Updated: Jan 03, 2017 11:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Swamiji, Lopamudra and Nitibha Kaul have been nominated for evictions this week. (Colors)

Gaurav Chopra’s sudden eviction left Bani Judge lonely and disappointed. On Monday’s episode, we saw Monalisa’s give a display of true friendship when she nominated herself to save Manu from elimination.

Meanwhile, Om Swamiji left the house for some time once again and returned towards the end of the episode. Here are some of the highlights of Monday’s episode:

Mona saves Manu

In the nominations, Monalisa saved Manu and nominated herself.

Lopa gets violent during fight with Rohan

When Lopamudra confronted Rohan for saying that she was adding fuel to the fire when she was “supporting” him. Lopa was infuriated and started shouting at Rohan. She even started throwing Rohan’s clothes and belongings during the argument. Interestingly, Rohan kept his calm throughout.

Bani cries for Gaurav

Early in the morning, Bani was seen crying and talking to herself saying that she was already missing Gaurav.

Swamiji leaves the house for sometime

Om Swamiji stepped out of the house for sometime for some “important work”. Bigg Boss assured Manveer that Swamiji will be back in the house soon.

These were our picks from last night’s episode, share yours @htshowbiz

<