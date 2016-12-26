Bigg Boss 10: Bani or Gaurav, who will win the secret task?

Monalisa felt really bad when she got to know that Manu said she was a problem for him. On Monday, Manu asks how could she imagine otherwise. The duo have different opinions. Manu tries to clarify things by saying that he always wanted her to go home so that things could become better for her.

Since the housemates did not get the luxury budget for the past few weeks, Bigg Boss introduces a new luxury budget task- Gaurav and Bani’s chat show. Except Gaurav and Bani, it was a secret task for the rest of the housemates.

Bani and Gaurav are in the confession room and are required to honestly answer questions thrown at them. Considering it was a secret task Bani and Gaurav are told that they are going live and the audience have questions for them. Actually, the housemates ask those questions to Gaurav and Bani.

Manveer asks Bani and Gaurav to cite a reason for avoiding Lopa and Priyanka’s fight and silently supporting Priyanka. Bani replies that she was completely unaware how the fight erupted and what was the real reason behind their fight. And thus she decided to stay away from the conflict.

Bani also said that Priyanka never made any bad comments about her or her family unlike Swami Om and hence she was always cordial with her. Gaurav says that he did not wish to malign my image or touch a new low by getting involved in someone else’s issue. Lopa and other housemates who are watching them live, express extreme displeasure and despise Bani and Gaurav for giving diplomatic answers.

As the day comes to a close, Nitibha’s ungenerous behaviour comes to the fore and Manu and Mona are seen having a discussion about it. They say Nitibha is double-faced - she sweet talks Manveer to get her work done. However, her every move is well-planned in order to fulfill her selfish desires.