Bigg Boss 10: Bani threatens to nominate Manveer if he fails the captaincy task

tv Updated: Dec 29, 2016 13:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bani and Manveer during a task in Bigg Boss house. (Colors)

Nothing is permanent inside the Bigg Boss house, especially the equations between the housemates. While Bani Judge and Gaurav Chopra are now mending their ways and trying to get their friendship back on track, she has a new priority in her life: She was seen joking that she would nominate Manveer Gujjar if he failed to win the captaincy task!

Here are the highlights from Wednesday’s episode of the reality show:

Bani wants Manveer to be the captain

Bani and Manveer seem to be developing a new equation: a few days ago, Manveer was seen telling Bani how she should conduct herself in the game. On Wednesday, Bani was disqualified from the captaincy task, and she told Manveer that she wanted him to become the captain. She even said she would nominate him if he failed to win.

Swamiji wants to become the captain

After making desperate attempts to disrupt the captaincy task, Swami OM requested Bigg Boss to declare him as the new captain of the house. Of course, Bigg Boss did not respond. He was later disqualified from the task. Blaming Bigg Boss for taking an unfair decision, Swami Om goes on a rant and demands justice.

Swamiji tried to strangle Rohan

In his attempt to disrupt the captaincy task, Swamiji tried to strangle Rohan. Lopa and Gaurav are shocked to see this and lash out at Swami Om for sabotaging the entire task.

These were our picks from last night’s episode, share yours @htshowbiz

<