Bigg Boss 10: Bani uses ‘roadside language’, says Lopamudra Raut

tv Updated: Dec 28, 2016 11:55 IST
Hindustan Times
Lopamudra Raut and Bani Judge have always been on the opposite ends of almost every argument inside the Bigg Boss house. (Colors)

On Tuesday, the catfight queens of Bigg Boss 10 were back in action -- Lopamudra Raut and Bani Judge locked horns over a task. Meanwhile, Om Swamiji continued to create havoc inside the house while finding support from Manveer Gujjar.

Here are some highlights from Tuesday’s episode:

Lopa-Bani fight

The two ladies, Lopamudra and Bani, fought once again. During a task, Lopa blamed the latter of having pushed her. When she retaliated, Lopa asked her to stop using roadside language and did not accept any justification.

Swamiji infuriates Gaurav

A heated exchange took place between Gaurav and Swamiji, when the latter said that there was a celebrity-commoner divide in the house. Gaurav took offence to this and a war of words erupted.

Manveer’s new antics

In a surprising turn of events, Manveer -- who has often criticised Swamiji and made fun of him -- was seen supporting him. Swamiji antics irks everyone as always, yet Manveer was seen defending him and getting into a fight with Lopa and Rohan.

