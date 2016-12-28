Bigg Boss 10: Bani uses ‘roadside language’, says Lopamudra Raut

On Tuesday, the catfight queens of Bigg Boss 10 were back in action -- Lopamudra Raut and Bani Judge locked horns over a task. Meanwhile, Om Swamiji continued to create havoc inside the house while finding support from Manveer Gujjar.

Here are some highlights from Tuesday’s episode:

Lopa-Bani fight



The two ladies, Lopamudra and Bani, fought once again. During a task, Lopa blamed the latter of having pushed her. When she retaliated, Lopa asked her to stop using roadside language and did not accept any justification.

Swamiji infuriates Gaurav



A heated exchange took place between Gaurav and Swamiji, when the latter said that there was a celebrity-commoner divide in the house. Gaurav took offence to this and a war of words erupted.

Manveer’s new antics



In a surprising turn of events, Manveer -- who has often criticised Swamiji and made fun of him -- was seen supporting him. Swamiji antics irks everyone as always, yet Manveer was seen defending him and getting into a fight with Lopa and Rohan.

These are our picks from last night’s episode, share yours @htshowbiz