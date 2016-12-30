Bigg Boss 10: Do not stoop so low for TRPs, Rohan Mehra fans slam the show

The tenth season of Bigg Boss has not been very fruitful for the makers -- as per BARC ratings, the show has not made it to the top five most-watched Hindi entertainment shows even once. And desperate times seem to have forced Bigg Boss into desperate measures.

Two contestants -- Om Swamiji and Priyanka Jagga have been in and out of the house thrice and both were voted out twice. However, it appeared that Bigg Boss wanted to ensure better ratings, thanks to all the drama (and violence) that both Priyanka and Swamiji provide. After Salman Khan kicked Priyanka out of the show on the Christmas Day episode, Swamiji created a chaos inside the house during a captaincy task. Instead of punishing him, Bigg Boss nominated for eviction -- TV actor Rohan Mehra -- for the entire season.

Here’s what happened: Rohan and Manveer were competing in the captaincy task when Swamiji intervened and pushed Rohan violently. In the scuffle that followed, Swamiji claimed Rohan slapped him while Gaurav tried to strangle him. Swamiji began crying as Rohan took off his mike and asked Bigg Boss to let him leave the show as it is “hampering” his image. Bigg Boss intervened, only to punish Rohan and send medical help for Swamiji. Rohan then went all out to protest against the injustice and refused to come out of the washroom and “give any footage” for the show.

While Rohan continues to protest inside the house, fans of the show have not supported Bigg Boss’ decision. Twitter is abuzz with people slamming Bigg Boss for taking the wrong decision simply for the sake of TRPs.

Here is a look at what Twitteratti had to say:

#swamiom intervenes in tasks damages property still u guys didn't take any action. #Rohan reaction is valid !! #BB10 #BiggBoss10 — ImSoumendra (@Rjsoumendra) December 29, 2016

F***you @BiggBoss screw you bloody biased show😒by supporting ppl like om swami you r showing what's ur standard is 😡😏 #bb10 #wesupportrohan — Nimra (@Nimra239) December 29, 2016

#bb10 Colors creative team. I have one word to describe your handling of Rohan episode............... NONSENSE — GINI DASSAN (@hkmobilesmumbai) December 29, 2016

Swami pulled Rohan's leg yesterday why didn't you do any 'ninda' than? @BiggBoss why the double standards. Instead you reward him #BB10 — Sammy⚡ (@Samreen_D) December 29, 2016

Biased unfair game going on @BiggBoss Atleast show some balls by keeping TRP aside for once & stop supporting Om for no reason at all #BB10 — Sankalp Gupta (@gpt_sankalp) December 29, 2016

If this keeps going on then next year no celeb would want to enter the show nor will anybody watch @BiggBoss ! Well done Rohan.. 😎😊😊#BB10 — Яαʍyα (@ImRamya_) December 29, 2016

