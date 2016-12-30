 Bigg Boss 10: Do not stoop so low for TRPs, Rohan Mehra fans slam the show | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 30, 2016-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Bigg Boss 10: Do not stoop so low for TRPs, Rohan Mehra fans slam the show

tv Updated: Dec 30, 2016 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Rohan Mehra said recently that he didn’t care for the Rs 2 crore contract he signed with Bigg Boss makers. (Colors)

The tenth season of Bigg Boss has not been very fruitful for the makers -- as per BARC ratings, the show has not made it to the top five most-watched Hindi entertainment shows even once. And desperate times seem to have forced Bigg Boss into desperate measures.

Two contestants -- Om Swamiji and Priyanka Jagga have been in and out of the house thrice and both were voted out twice. However, it appeared that Bigg Boss wanted to ensure better ratings, thanks to all the drama (and violence) that both Priyanka and Swamiji provide. After Salman Khan kicked Priyanka out of the show on the Christmas Day episode, Swamiji created a chaos inside the house during a captaincy task. Instead of punishing him, Bigg Boss nominated for eviction -- TV actor Rohan Mehra -- for the entire season.

Read more

Here’s what happened: Rohan and Manveer were competing in the captaincy task when Swamiji intervened and pushed Rohan violently. In the scuffle that followed, Swamiji claimed Rohan slapped him while Gaurav tried to strangle him. Swamiji began crying as Rohan took off his mike and asked Bigg Boss to let him leave the show as it is “hampering” his image. Bigg Boss intervened, only to punish Rohan and send medical help for Swamiji. Rohan then went all out to protest against the injustice and refused to come out of the washroom and “give any footage” for the show.

While Rohan continues to protest inside the house, fans of the show have not supported Bigg Boss’ decision. Twitter is abuzz with people slamming Bigg Boss for taking the wrong decision simply for the sake of TRPs.

Here is a look at what Twitteratti had to say: 

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<