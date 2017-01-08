Bigg Boss 10 done, Swami Om wants to be a villain in Salman Khan’s movies

If you feel Om Swami’s journey has stopped with his eviction from Bigg Boss 10 then you are absolutely wrong!

According to the journalist Dibang, who is associated with the media panel of Colors and Bigg Boss 10, Om Swami wants to be a villain in Bollywood movies.

After being ousted from the Bigg Boss house, the self-proclaimed Godman sat for an exclusive chat with Dibang, where he claimed he is going to be the next ‘best villain’ in films.

“I have been the villain in the show, I have been made to sit on villain’s chair every time and people outside have appreciated my role as a villain. I will of course prove myself as the best ‘villain actor’ in films,” he said.

On Saturday, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan showed footage of the interview where, when Swami was asked about his villainous activities in the House, said, “I behaved like Raavan as people told me not to be a ‘Sant’ in the house. My disciples told me that as I get angry quite soon, hence I should at least show that on the reality show.”

Further speaking about his intention of starring in films, Swami Om said, “Everything depends on the situation. I will decide it once I reach my house in Mumbai (I have a house in Mumbai). I have got offers for south movies. I will decide after looking into the scripts.”

“I will definitely want to be villain in Greatest Hero aka Salman Khan’s movie “I am getting a financer. I will make a better movie than Godfather,” he added.

During the captaincy task this week, Swami threw his urine on co-contestant Bani J and Rohan Mehra and as a result he was immediately put behind the bars by other contestants.

Later, on Friday, he was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house after security was called against him.

