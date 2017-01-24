Bigg Boss 10, episode 100 preview: Lopa, Rohan fight with Bani and Manveer

For the past 100 days in Bigg Boss 10, the housemates have taken up innumerable challenges that have put their talent and abilities to test. This time, they get a challenge to cook delicious dishes during BB Dhaba Task.

Bigg Boss divides the housemates into two teams -- team Bani, comprising of Manu and Bani and team Lopa, comprising of Lopa and Rohan. Manveer is the sanchalak and the owner of the dhaba. He will receive orders from Bigg Boss. Each team is required to complete the dish given by Bigg Boss in a limited time frame.

Arguments, fights and a lot of drama! Take a look at what is cooking in the BB Dhaba! #BB10GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/qjdWMDyx6h — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 24, 2017

The garden area is turned into a small dhaba with a kitchen and a charpoy. The housemates are asked to dress up like dhaba chefs. Manveer wears his kurta pyjama. After the gong rings, both the teams have to share their dish with Manveer (who will taste it and give a verdict). He will then submit the best dish to Bigg Boss who will take the ultimate decision.

As the buzzer goes of, both the teams display what they have cooked in a bowl and put it in front of Manveer. Without wasting any time, Manveer declares Manu and Bani the winners and keeps their dish in the confession room for Bigg Boss’s evaluation.

Bigg Boss then asks both the teams to prepare an Italian dish in the span of one hour. Bani and Lopa rush inside the store room to get the ingredients and once again Lopa loses out on picking the pasta packets as Bani picks them all. Lopa starts blaming her for doing it on purpose but Manveer snubs Lopa, saying she got equal opportunity. So she mustn’t blame Bani. Manveer and Rohan get into an argument over the issue.

In the evening, after the completion of the task, Bigg Boss has a big surprise for the housemates -- popular celebrity chef Zorawar Kalra. He enters the house along with his two assistant chefs to celebrate the contestants’ victory and to cook a scrumptious meal for them.

Zorawar interacts with the housemates and tells Manveer how his beard and hairstyle have become a rage in Delhi and that his fan following has increased manifolds. Along with his assistant chefs, he prepares Indian fusion food giving a twist to every dish. From kababs to daal chawal starters to twister jalebis, the housemates gorge on the delicious food and profusely thank Zorawar for making their Bigg Boss milestone a special one.

