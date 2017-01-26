Bigg Boss 10, episode 101 highlights: Nitibha’s love story with Manveer reignited

Bigg Boss 10 organisers have ensured that till the end, the excitement quotient will not dip. Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 was a roller-coaster ride with surprise mid-week eviction which saw Rohan Mehra being voted out of the show.

Bigg Boss introduced the BB Mela Task in which the garden area was converted into a colourful mela comprising stalls and interactive games. Each housemate was allotted a stall which he/she had to run and make money from. At regular intervals, different guests would enter the house and the housemates had to lure them and get them to visit their stalls.

Manu Punjabi was asked to run the ‘Hit the Joker’ stall wherein the guests could pick a housemate and hit them with a sponge dipped in soapy water. Manveer Gujjar was given the responsibility of ‘Sawaal and Dare’ counter where he could ask two hard-hitting questions to the guests and could take a dare in return. Lopamudra Raut was asked to take care of the massage counter while Rohan was made to dress up like a horse and entertain the guests.

Here are some of the highlights of last night’s episode:

Love story between Nitibha and Manveer?



When Nitibha enters the house as the second guest, housemates are delighted to see her. She has a candid conversation with Manveer with a view to sorting out all their past differences. Nitibha tells him that their fans are going gaga over them and addressing them outside as ‘NitiVeer’. She also asks him as to why did he deny the fact that he is missing her when Vikrant asked him. Manveer says that he never denied his fondness for her and even told Bigg Boss that he always wanted Nitibha to stay back until the finale. They also discuss a teddy bear (with I Love You written on it) that Manveer had gifted to the housemates after he visited the mall during ‘ticket to finale’ task. He adds that as he is not innovative, he could only add his name to the message.

Mandana Karimi’s support for Bani



The first guest to enter the house is Bigg Boss Season 9 contestant Mandana Karimi who makes few stinging remarks about Lopamudra and Rohan. Mandana tells the housemates that there is more to Bani than her tattoos. She adds that Lopa and Rohan simply nag about other housemates for no reason. She also advises Lopa to stop taking pride in her beauty pageants and instead highlight things that she has achieved during her journey inside the house.

Lopa cried, wanted to leave the game



After Mandana’s lecture, Lopamudra is obviously disturbed. Lopa begins crying and claims everyone (hinting at Bigg Boss) is against her. She says she didn’t want to play the game anymore and keeps crying. She even cries after Rohan is evicted.

Rohan is evicted



Late at night, Bigg Boss calls Bani and Rohan and announces that Rohan has been voted out. Lopa tells him that her Bigg Boss journey was fabulous, only because of Rohan. Bani becomes the fourth finalist of Bigg Boss 10, joining Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar.

