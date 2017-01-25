 Bigg Boss 10, episode 101: Mean Mandana Karimi makes Lopa cry with her comments | tv | Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 10, episode 101: Mean Mandana Karimi makes Lopa cry with her comments

Bigg Boss 10 Updated: Jan 25, 2017 18:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

While Manveer’s face lights up on seeing Nitibha back in the house, Mandana gives a really tough time to Lopamudra. She compares Lopa to Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om and says that all she does through the day is nag about Bani. (Colors)

On Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss, the contestants are given the ‘Mela Task’. In this, each of the five remaining contestants have to run a stall each in the ‘mela’ set up in the garden area. They will be visited by guests and rewarded points based on the quality of their services and whoever gets more points, wins the task.

The two guests who enter the house are evicted contestant Nitibha Kaul and contestant from season 9, Mandana Karimi.

Lopa is left in tears at the harsh criticism and says that she doesn’t want to stay in the house anymore.

For the task, Manu is allotted the ‘Hit The Joker’ stall wherein the guests can make the housemates their targets and hit them with a sponge dipped in soap water, Manveer is allotted questions and dare stalls wherein he will ask questions from the guests and can take a dare in return, Lopa has to take care of the massage counter and Rohan has to wear a horse costume and give rides to the guests.

Rohan with his horse costume. (Colors)

Catch all the drama tonight on Colors.

