Bigg Boss 10, episode 102 highlights: Manu-Manveer friendship in danger?

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 was full of fun as the housemates met their old friends - Navin Prakash and Lokesh Kumari Sharma - who were evicted earlier from the show. However, all the bonhomie did little to hide the chinks in the most cherished friendship inside the house: That of Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar. Will their bond survive the last few days in the house?

Here are some of the highlights from Thursday’e episode:

Manu doesn’t deserve to be a finalist?



Navin Prakash, who was evicted earlier, surprised the four finalists with his visit.He asked Manveer to put a board saying ‘Main finalist banne ke laayak nahi hun’ (I don’t deserve to be a finalist) on one contestant and Manveer chooses Manu. While Manu acts all cool in front of everyone, he was seen trying to keep his calm when alone.

Rishabh Sinha criticises Manu



Rishabh Sinha, another former contestant of season nine, also entered as a guest. He called Manu and Manveer ‘blackboard and chalk’ and said Manu brings the wrong things whereas Manveer makes them right. “Manveer sab accha karta hai, aur tum (Manu) bura karke nikal jaate ho,” he told Manu. After Rishabh left, Manu told Lopamudra Raut that he was hurt with what Rishabh said about him. “When we have just three days left in the house, Bigg Boss should just let us be. We don’t need people telling things like this,” he added.

Bani praises Lopa



Towards the end of the day, it was Lokesh Kumari Sharma’s turn to enter the house. She asked Bani to list five positive things about Lopamudra. After thinking about it for some time, Bani said that Lopa loves sharing her food, that she doesn’t shy away from doing make-up in front of anybody at any time, that she is playing the current game in a very good spirit, that she cooks anything with love, and ends the list by suggesting that she shouldn’t pay heed to everything fellow contestants say about her. Bani’s reply draws loud applause from everybody in the house.

