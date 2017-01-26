Bigg Boss 10, episode 102 preview: Does Manu deserve to be a finalist?

The BB Mela Task continues on Bigg Boss 10’s Thursday episode with more guests visiting the house. While the housemates are delighted to meet evicted contestants Lokesh Kumari Sharma and Navin Prakash, last year’s participant Rishabh Sinha brings in some chink in the friendship of Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar.

Navin Prakash, who was evicted earlier, surprises the four finalists with his visit.He gives a duty to Manveer asking him to bring a board from the store room and put it on one housemate until Bigg Boss asks the person to remove it. The board says ‘Main finalist banne ke laayak nahi hun’ (I don’t deserve to be a finalist). He finally gives it to Manu. Will he take it in the right spirt or will he be angry with Manveer?

Rishabh Sinha - a former contestant of season nine - also enters as a guest. He makes a remark on Manu and Manveer calling them ‘blackboard and chalk’. He says Manu brings the wrong things whereas Manveer makes them right. “Manveer sab accha karta hai, aur tum (Manu) bura karke nikal jaate ho,” he tells Manu.

Later, Lokesh Kumari Sharma enters the house and the housemates are elated to see her. Lokesh asks Bani to mention five good things about Lopamudra and Bani says that Lopa loves sharing her food, she doesn’t shy away from doing make up in front of anybody at any time, she is playing the current game in a very good spirit, Lopamudra cooks anything with love and eats too and whoever speaks different things about her she would pick only those which she believes to be right. Housemates applaud in delight listening to these five points.

Early in the day, Bigg Boss praises each housemate on their performances in all kinds of tasks given to them.

Bigg Boss warmly encourages each and every one to give their best in the tasks that life throws at them. He says, they must put in the same efforts and heart to win in all areas of life.

Everyone is teary eyed, thanking Bigg Boss.In a sweet gesture, all the four housemates give each other a warm hug together forming a circle.

