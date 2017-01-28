Bigg Boss 10, episode 103 highlights: Bani Judge, Lopamudra lock horns once again

If you thought Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10 will have some rare emotional moments, considering that the reality show is readying for a grand finale on Sunday, you are wrong. Friday’s episode of the show had more of what we’ve come to expect from it: Bani Judge and Lopamudra rubbished Bigg Boss’ efforts to make the last few days memorable for the surviving contestants, and were involved in a bitter, ugly fight once again.

On Friday’s show, Bigg Boss called the housemates one by one to show their journey inside the house but Bani was way too hurt to see everyone against her and she fought with Lopa after stepping out of the activity area.

Here are some of the highlights from last night’s episode:

Bani-Lopa fight



Bani was too hurt to see her journey and told the housemates that Bigg Boss revealed how everyone thinks about her. Lopa, annoyed at Bani’s outburst, couldn’t stop herself and suggested Bani should stop finding negative things in everyone. Soon, the two got into a bitter verbal spat, which ends only after Bani locks herself inside the bathroom and breaks down.

Manveer cries seeing his journey



Bigg Boss calls Manveer inside the activity area and shows him his journey in a snapshot. One after the other, Bigg Boss throws a spotlight on different pictures capturing his highs and lows on the show. Starting from his entry inside the house as a dogged Indiawala, sporting a beard and a strong personality to maturing into a sensible and patient person, Manveer has come a long way in the show and displayed great passion in every task. He was one contestant inside the house who kept his friends close but enemies closer and even handled a difficult person like Swami Om with great patience and composure. He showed his unconditional love towards his friends Manu and Mona and their M3 gang ruled the hearts of the audience. His emotional side came to the fore when Manu made an untimely exit from the show because of a personal emergency and Manveer bid him an emotional goodbye. Bigg Boss also highlighted the scenario wherein Manveer made a truce with his father on the show and cried in front of him like a small baby. Manveer breaks down after watching his journey as Bigg Boss sets all the pictures ablaze and wishes Manveer good luck for the final phase of the game.

Lopa gets emotional



It is then Lopa’s turn to be called inside the activity area by Bigg Boss. From entering the house sporting a crown along with co-contestant Swami Om to emerging as a strong contestant, Lopa’s journey was full of many exciting moments. She was one contestant who never minced her words while maintaining a straight forward attitude. Her confidence was seldom taken otherwise by her fellow inmates but that never made her weak or fearful. Lopa’s infamous fights and arguments with Bani became an integral part of her journey but she always maintained her stand and gave her a tough competition. Bigg Boss also showed her few glimpses of her major fight with ex-contestant Priyanka Jagga and how she handled all her abuses with absolute grace. After watching her journey, tears of joy start trickling down Lopa’s eyes and she thanks Bigg Boss for making her stay inside the house a memorable one.

Manu cries



Manu too gets emotional after Bigg Boss shows his journey in the show. From being the curator of the M3 gang to being a true friend to Manveer and Mona, Manu’s simplicity and hunger for winning every task made him stand out amongst other contestants. His special connection with Mona became the talk of the town and also drew a lot of criticism. While Manu was going strong in the show, he had to step out for a personal emergency but stroke back with more confidence even after surviving a big loss. Bigg Boss also showed him how Manu proved to be Manveer’s biggest support system and stood by him in his every endeavor. After catching a glimpse of his heart-warming journey, Manu cries out of happiness and thanks Bigg Boss making his journey so special and memorable.

Bani is shocked to see her journey



When Bigg Boss shows Bani her journey inside the house, she is left completely speechless and numb. Sporting a muscular body and wearing a saree over her track suit, Bani entered the house with oodles of confidence and fortitude. She was one contestant who was completely misunderstood and survived the entire season in solitude. Bani found a friend in co-contestant Gaurav and their love-hate relationship became a highlight of the season. But contrary to her physique, Bani showcased zero passion while performing tasks and gave up very easily. Bigg Boss also shows Bani that how her on and off fights with Lopa drew a lot of attention and even got her into the bad books of her fellow contestants.

These were our picks from last night’s episode, share yours @htshowbiz