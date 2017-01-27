Bigg Boss 10, episode 103 preview: The show’s almost over, the tears flow like water

With Bigg Boss 10 nearing its finale, the housemates wake up to the song Yaadon Ki Baarat and reminisce about the journey. Lopa and Manveer talk remember the good times spent inside the house and how it has become like their home.

Bigg Boss calls Manveer inside the activity area and shows him his entire journey in snapshots. One after the other, Bigg Boss throws a spotlight on different pictures capturing his highs and lows during the show. Starting from his entry inside the house as a rugged Indiawala, sporting a heavy beard, and a strong personality to how he matured into a patient person; Manveer has come a long way in the show and displayed great passion in every task. He was one contestant inside the house who kept his friends close but enemies closer and even handled a difficult person like Swami Om with great composure.

Who knew this simple man would come so far! Emotions take over #ManveerGurjar as he watches his nostalgic journey! #BB10GrandFinale #video pic.twitter.com/f0LFk87uZ7 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 27, 2017

He showed unconditional love towards his friends Manu and Mona and their M3 gang won the audiences’ hearts. His emotional side came to the fore when Manu made an untimely exit from the show because of a personal emergency and Manveer bid him an emotional goodbye.

Bigg Boss also showed Manveer snaps of his then-estraged father’s visit to the house. Manveer made a truce with his father on the show and was reduced to tears.

After the session is over, Manveer breaks down again as Bigg Boss sets the pictures ablaze and wishes Manveer good luck for the final phase of the game.

Next, it is Lopa’s turn. From entering the house sporting a crown along with co-contestant Swami Om to emerging as a strong contestant, Lopa’s journey was full of many exciting moments. She was one contestant who never minced words while maintaining a straightforward attitude. Her confidence ensured that she was never taken as weak or fearful by the others.

Tears of joy roll down as the ever confident @lopa9999 looks back at her wonderful journey! Take a look! #BB10GrandFinale #video pic.twitter.com/Wecv5qPifa — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 27, 2017

Lopa’s infamous fights and arguments with co-contestant Bani became an integral part of her journey but she always maintained her stand and gave her tough competition. Bigg Boss also showed Lopa a few glimpses of her fight with ex-contestant Priyanka Jagga and how she gracefully handled all her abuses. After watching her journey, tears of joy start trickling down Lopa’s eyes and she thanks Bigg Boss for making every single moment she spent inside the house a memorable one.

Next up is Manu, who experiences a similar rush of emotion. From being the leader of the M3 gang to being a true friend to Manveer and Mona, Manu’s simplicity and hunger for winning every task made him stand out from the rest. His special connection with Mona became the talk of the town and also drew a lot of criticism from Mona’s fiance.

From a commoner to a star, @TheManuPunjabi's journey in the #BiggBoss house has truly been an inspiration for many! #BB10GrandFinale #video pic.twitter.com/yDXulrdWVM — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 27, 2017

But Manu’s streak came to a halt after his mother passed away during the show which forced him to leave the house temporarily. But he returned more confident than ever. Bigg Boss also showed Manu how he proved to be Manveer’s biggest support system and stood by him in his every endeavour. After catching a glimpse of his heart-warming journey, Manu cries out of happiness and thanks Bigg Boss making his journey so special and memorable.

Lastly, Bigg Boss calls Bani to the activity area. Sporting a muscular body and wearing saree over her track suit, Bani entered the house with oodles of confidence. She often said she was misunderstood and spent a large portion of the season in solitude.

.@bani_j's journey has been one roller coaster ride! Here's a glimpse of how this rock-star became the 4th finalist! #BB10GrandFinale #video pic.twitter.com/2mr6JODlkZ — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 27, 2017

Bani found a friend in co-contestant Gaurav and their love-hate relationship became a highlight of the season. But contrary to her physique, Bani showcased zero passion while performing tasks and often gave up very easily. Bigg Boss also shows Bani that how her on and off fights with Lopa drew a lot of attention and even got her into the bad books of her fellow contestants. After watching her journey, Bani appears to be absolutely numb and speechless.

As the day comes to an end, the contestants discuss t how they have lived together for more than 100 days and now they do not wish to go back to their normal lives.

