Bigg Boss 10, episode 104 preview: Who deserves to win the title?

The D-Day is almost here. After periods of fights, controversies and some really bad behaviour (read Swamiji and Priyanka Jagga), one can barely wait to see who wins Bigg Boss 10. The Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show has been part of the every household for three months now.

As the contestants inch towards the finale, Bani and Manu have a small argument. Post that, Bani avoids him and instead strikes a conversation with Manveer. Manu gets upset and tells Manveer that Bani always talks to people according to her convenience and that is very unfortunate.

Manu and Manveer face questions from ex-contestants Puneet Issar and RJ Mallishka. (Colors)

Soon after, Bigg Boss asks Manu, Manveer, Lopa and Bani to assemble inside the activity area for a panel discussion on the topic titled Celebrities vs Indiawale – who deserves to win Bigg Boss 10. Leading the panel are -- ex contestant Puneet Issar and RJ Malishka who support the celebrities while actor Ravi Dubey and journalist Sweta Singh backs the commoners. Popular filmmaker Farah Khan becomes the moderator of the debate.

Filmmaker Farah Khan is the moderator during the Celebrities vs Indiawale discussion. (Colors)

During the discussion, Farah asks all four finalists to put across their point of views. Manu says that Indiawala deserves to win since the commoners have shown extreme determination in every task as compared to the celebrities.

Lopa, on the other hand, says that celebrities have achieved a lot of things in their lives and that’s an added advantage that they have over the Indiwale contestants. Manu contradicts her, saying they ought to stick to their performance in Bigg Boss, not about their previous achievements. Farah agrees with Manu and says that the celebrities have contributed the least in all the tasks.

Actor Puneet Issar and RJ Mallishka attack commoners for being too violent on the show. (Colors)

Puneet Issar then says Indiwale became aggressive during the tasks, asking for a justification. In their defense, Manu and Manveer say that Bigg Boss was like a golden opportunity for them and they wanted to make most of it. They did make mistakes but took on every battle/challenge with utmost honesty. They did condemn Swami Om and Priyanka’s actions adding that their actions don’t prove that all Indiawale were destructive.

TV actor Ravi Dubey and Aaj Tak journalist Shweta Singh were on the panel too. (Colors)

On the other hand, Ravi and Sweta question Lopa and Bani for having a superiority complex and for not warming up to the Indiawale contestants. Lopa and Bani defend themselves, saying that they never behaved in a way that made them feel superior to anyone. In fact, the Indiawale contestants always stayed close knit and did not mingle with the celebrities. Manu and Manveer say that Monalisa, who was a celebrity contestant, was undermined and highly criticised by her fellow celebrity contestants. It was they who helped her get her confidence back and supported her in the game.

Bani and Lopa argue why a celebrity deserves to win. (Colors)

The debate gets more intense as the panelists interrogate the contestants while they try their best to give befitting replies.

In the evening, as the finalists gear up for the last leg of the finale, they get a surprise makeover from beauty experts.

As the winner of will be announced on Sunday, who will walk away with the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss -- Indiwala or Celebrity?

