Bigg Boss 10, episode 59 preview: Swamiji kicked out after he ‘pees’ on Bani

Jan 05, 2017
Om Swamiji, who has been in and out of the house due to his court cases, is finally out of Bigg Boss 10.

On Thursday, Bigg Boss fans will finally see the eviction they have been waiting for - Om Swamiji is finally kicked out of the show after a showdown with Bani Judge.

Swamiji pees on Bani and Rohan Mehra during the captaincy task and in an impulse, she kicks him. TV actor Gaurav Chopra, who was recently voted out of the show tweeted about the incident.

Swamiji refuses to leave the house even when Bigg Boss asks him to do so and security personnel have to enter the house to ensure his exit.

Swamiji has been a sore in the eyes of the housemates as well as fans of the show for his weird ways and wild antics. Bigg Boss witnessed major online outrage when Rohan was punished recently after a fight with Swamiji. Everyone claimed Bigg Boss was stooping too low for TRPs. However, with the man finally out of the show, the makers seem to have redeemed themselves.

Earlier in the day, Bigg Boss announces that Bani Judge and Om Swamiji are the two contenders of captaincy this week. The captaincy task is then introduced: There will be two pyramids made of blocks having the picture of each contender in the garden area. The other housemates will support their choice and in order to make them win they will throw smiley balls at the pyramid of the opponent from outside the drawn circle around the two pyramids. Each contender can have one representative during the task.

Eventually, the contender who is able to save his/her pyramid the maximum towards the end will win the task and become the next captain.

