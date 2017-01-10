Bigg Boss 10 episode 85 highlights: Manu blames Bani for Nitibha-Manveer fight

While Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gujjar were once again fighting inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, Manu Punjabi blamed Bani Judge for this fiasco on Monday. He claimed Nitibha and Manveer usually reconcile after their fights but Bani’s proximity to Nitibha won’t allow her to go back to her friend.

Here are the highlights from Monday’s episode:

Manu blames Bani for Nitibha-Manveer fight



After Nitibha and Manveer have an ugly argument over house rules, Manu told Monalisa that Bani is the one who would keep Nitibha away from Manveer. He said that Njtibha and Manveer have fought hundreds of times and they get back together like good friends. But now Bani won’t allow that, he added.

Housemates are upset over Lopa’s attitude



During the ticket to finale task, Lopamudra Raut insisted that she deserved the first spot. While everyone disagreed with her, she remained unmoved. Later, Lopa stood at the first rank but this made her an eye sore for the housemates. They were later seen discussing her ‘selfish attitude’. Manu was seen saying, “Entertainment ke hisaab se, popularity ke hisaab se, kahi se bhi ye to number one nahi hai. Logically dekho to Bani, Manu aur Manveer hain top teen ke haqdaar. Ye sabko pata hai.” Even Rohan had an ugly discussion with her and told her that she must accept her mistakes.

Nitibha wanted to slap Manveer



During her heated discussion over rules of the house, Nitibha was infuriated when Manveer’s tone turned rude. She then warned him that she would slap him if he continued to be rude. Nitibha and Manveer even hurled abuses at each other. Nitibha even said Manveer could do no good as a captain in the past seven days and is now forcing everyone to follow the rules.

