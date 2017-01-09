Bigg Boss 10, episode 85 preview: Nitibha Kaul threatens to slap Manveer Gujjar

Salman Khan had chided Manveer Gujjar for being a very lenient captain and the latter seems to have taken the advice rather seriously. In Monday’s episode, Manveer and Nitibha get into an ugly argument over the rules of the house.

Nitibha is seen talking in English, breaking one of the very important rules of the Bigg Boss house, and due to this gets a warning from the Bigg Boss. After several reminders, captain Manveer rudely asks Nitibha to speak in Hindi. She snaps back saying, “Tameez se baat karo warna ek chaanta marungi.”

Manveer and Nitibha get so angry that they forget about all the sweet moments they shared in the past. With the finale of the show approaching by the month end, Bigg Boss introduces ranking task which will help the contestants win a ticket for the finale week.

The housemates are provided with a ranking podium which they have to use to rank themselves. With one being the highest rank and six the lowest rank, the housemates have to put their point across and justify their rank. The rankings will have direct implications on the ticket to the finale week’s task which will be conducted at a mall soon.

The housemates begin discussing and justifying their rank. Manu Punjabi, Lopamudra Raut and Bani Judge claim the top spot, while Nitibha Kaul says that she deserves to be on the third slot. Monalisa takes a back-seat and claims the lowest position.

When Lopa insists that she deserves the first spot, the housemates are upset. They discuss how she has been irrational throughout the season and does not deserve the first rank. Manu says, “It is clear that Manu, Manveer Gujjar and Bani should be the top three, she should understand this.”

Rohan is not a part of the task since he is nominated for the entire season and is asked to be the sanchalak of the task.

Eventually, Lopa stands at 1, Bani on 2, Nitibha on 3, Manveer on 4, Manu on 5 and Mona stands on 6.

