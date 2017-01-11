Bigg Boss 10 episode 86 highlights: Nitibha fights with Manu, Manveer and Mona

As Bigg Boss 10 nears the finale week, the contestants are gearing up for a bigger fight. Tuesday’s episode saw the housemates compete for a ticket to the finale which triggered new fights and arguments. Nitibha Kaul kept getting involved in heated discussions with Monalisa, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar.

Here are the highlights from Tuesday’s episode:

Nitibha-Mona fight



The housemates started bickering over household chores and cleanliness early in the morning. Manveer decided to keep extra plates and dishes in the storeroom to reduce the mess in the kitchen but Nitibha objected and said he can only monitor everyone’s work but cannot take decisions on everyone’s behalf. Manveer said everyone should put in equal effort to maintain the cleanliness of the house. Mona chipped in to tell Nitibha that she often leaves the kitchen dirty. Nitibha got angry at Mona for speaking when she was not being spoken to and an ugly fight ensued.

Manu and Manveer say Bani lacks confidence



While having a candid conversation with Manveer, Manu said that even after being in the industry for more than 10 years, Bani lacks confidence and has no urge to use her full potential in any task. He also added that Bani did not deserve the second position in the ranking task and someone else should have stood in her place.

Manu-Nitibha fight



Manu and Nitibha had an argument after he threatened her to push her out of the orbit during the ticket to finale task. Nitibha yelled at Manu. Manu was upset for Nitibha’s newfound closeness to Bani.

These are our picks from last night’s episode, share yours @htshowbiz for more