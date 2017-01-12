Bigg Boss 10 episode 87 highlights: Will Manu-Manveer friendship survive?

Bigg Boss ensured Wednesday’s episode was full of drama and enthusiasm. After Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar emerged as the winners of the ‘solar orbit task’, they were asked to go to a mall to seek votes for the ticket to finale. However, the crowd at the mall was chanting ‘Bani, Bani’ before the two arrived there.

Last night’s episode also showed differences in the seemingly rock-solid friendship between Manu and Manveer. Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday’s episode:

Manu -Manveer friendship in danger?

The solar orbit task saw Manu complaining to Monalisa that he had been sacrificing all opportunities for Manveer and had not won a single task because he quit in all of them to ensure that Manveer went ahead. Later, after Manveer got the ticket to finale, Manu said he was happy for him but upset because he could not be the captain of the house.

Manu’s reaction distressed Manveer, who thought Manu was not taking his loss sportingly. He told Manu that he didn’t want to hear such things about him and walked away. If the Manu-Manveer equation is already so tense, it’ll be interesting to see what would happen in the semi-final and the finale week.

Bani upset with Manu

During the solar orbit task, Bani was ousted after Manu threw her bowl. Bani claimed she was upset not because she was out of the competition but because Manu pushed her despite having agreed earlier that he wouldn’t. Manu tried to explain that he had no choice as both Bani and Manveer had blocked his path, but Bani started crying.

Crowd chants ‘Bani Bani’ as Manu and Manveer reach mall



When Manu and Manveer were taken to a mall to seek votes for the ticket to the finale, the crowd was heard chanting ‘Bani, Bani’. It was interesting to see how popular she was even in her absence. Manu and Manveer later told Bani that though people were voting for them, they insisted that they were her fans.

