Bigg Boss 10, episode 87 preview: Manveer defeats Manu, enters finale

On Wednesday’s episode, the drama gets one notch higher inside the Bigg Boss house. In a surprise development, Bani Judge gets kicked out of the ticket to finale game. However, we are almost sure that she will be one of the top contenders for the crown, given her stance in the show and popularity outside.

Bigg Boss announces the next leg of the ticket to finale week task on Wednesday, asking Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gujjar and Bani to compete in the final round. After the buzzer, Manu, Manveer and Bani start walking in the fourth and the last orbit of the solar system.

Initially they decide not to push each other and to let the task reach a logical end organically. But Bani asks Manu and Manveer to walk anticlockwise and they refuse initially but Bani insists and Manu takes advantage of this opportunity to bump her bowl and get her disqualified.

Bani lashes out at Manu for pushing her even after setting few ground rules for the game. Manu defends himself saying that it was not his fault but Bani refuses to listen and throws away her bowl in anger.

After successfully completing the solar system task, Manveer and Manu step out of the Bigg Boss house to interact with their fans and seek votes for ticket to finale week. The activity took place at a suburban mall in Mumbai wherein Manu and Manveer are put inside a life-size cage and had to appeal for votes.

Supporters of Manu and Manveer put their votes in a ballot box kept in front of them. The crowd goes berserk and the mall gets echoed with the chants of Manu and Manveer’s names.

They even request both of them to click selfies with them and also to show their signature dance steps. Girls go all gaga over Manveer and shower him with kisses and roses. Manveer also sings songs and perform ‘gidda’ for his fans. They also touch all elderly people’s feet and asked for blessing.

Eventually, Manveer wins the ticket to finale as he gets more votes than Manu at the mall. Interestingly, it is a close win with a difference of mere two votes.

