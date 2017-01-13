Bigg Boss 10 episode 88 highlights: Manveer unhappy with Nitibha’s ‘friendship’

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 witnessed further friction between warring contestants Lopamudra Raut and Bani Judge. After Bigg Boss announced the ‘Call Centre task’, a massive fight broke out between Lopa and Bani.

Meanwhile, Manveer Gujjar hinted that he wants ‘more than friendship’ with Nitibha Kaul.

Here are some of the highlights from episode 88:

Manveerwants more than friendship with Nitibha

During the task, Manveer received a call from Nitibha and she asked, “Aapke liye dosti ka kya matlab hai?”, responding to her query Manveer assured her that whatever complaints she has had so far pertaining to their friendship, he will work upon all of that with an utmost effort. Manveer even mentioned how he wants to hear something more along with the term ‘friendship’ from Nitibha.

Bani-Lopa fight

During the task, it was Bani’s turn to become the call centre executive while Lopa had the liberty to instigate her to cut the call. The conversation reaches a point wherein Lopa makes remarks that Bani uses her mother as a weapon to gain sympathy from everyone. She had a huge fight with Swami Om when he said nasty things about her mother but never condemned Priyanka Jagga’s behaviour when she hurled abuses at her.

Bani lost her cool and tried to bang the phone several times. After then end buzzer ring, Bani got into a brawl with Lopa. The fight got so intense that Bani grabs Lopa’s waist with her hand while others try to stop them. But both Bani and Lopa refuse to calm down and even begin to exchange blows.

Why Manu believes Rohan is a fan



Rohan grilled Manu when he called him during the task and told him he is not good at doing tasks, but was too good at back stabbing. Rohan added that Manu believes he is already a winner on the show. Manu patiently replied saying that he feels along with others even Rohan since he has observed him so much and done a lot of research about him. Now that’s a smart one!

