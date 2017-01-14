Bigg Boss 10, episode 89 highlights: Bani kicks Lopa but housemates blame the latter

Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 had all the drama that the reality TV show’s viewers long for. In fact, it went a step further with one participant getting into a physical fight with another, providing more fodder for Salman Khan to comment on this weekend. Bani Judge and Lopamudra Raut stooped to a new low as the former kicked the latter and the house was a chaotic mess.



Here are the highlights from Friday’s episode:

Bani-Lopa fight



In the course of their conversation during the luxury budget task of Rohan’s team (where Bani is a customer care executive), Lopa asks Bani bluntly: why does she carry so much hatred towards her. If that wasn’t enough, she makes a reference to Bani’s mother and that’s what triggered Bani’s anger. Lopa said, “Apki mom ke sath jo hua aap hamesha us ko ek auzaar ki tarha use karti ho logo ki sympathy gain karne k liye. She also says Bani had taken several ‘injections’ to enhance her beauty and called her fake.

Read more

Lopa emerges the villain



At the onset, everyone tried to stop Bani from hurting Lopa. However, later they were seen discussing how Lopa stopped at nothing to irritate Bani and that’s what triggered the latter’s anger. Talking to Monalisa and Manveer Gujjar, Manu Punjabi commented that Lopa was talking rubbish about Bani’s mother and that it was natural for her to react violently. Nitibha told Bani that Lopa was the culprit in the fight. Rohan too was seen telling Lopa that she shouldn’t have brought Bani’s mother into the conversation.

Manu tells Bani she was not a good friend to Gaurav Chopra



During the task, Manu tells Bani that her treatment of Gaurav was just not right. He added that she often cooked for herself without bothering about Gaurav, who kept waiting for others. He added how she even bitched about him.

These are our picks from last night’s episode.

Follow @htshowbiz for more