Bigg Boss 10, episode 89 preview: Bani Judge kicks Lopamudra Raut in an ugly fight

As if fights, arguments and spats weren’t enough, Bigg Boss 10, for the first time, will witness two women getting into a physical clash. Yes, you read it right. Two participants, Bani Judge and Lopamudra Raut, get into a fight (yet again) but this time Bani actually kicks Lopa.

Friday’s Bigg Boss episode begins with a reversal of roles in the luxury budget task with Rohan’s team becoming the customer care executives.

While Bani and Lopamudra are seen talking over a call ( as a call centre employee and customer respectively), Lopamudra says something which drives Bani mad. In the course of their conversation, Lopa asks Bani why does she carry so much hatred towards her. If that wasn’t enough, she makes a reference to Bani’s mother and that’s when Bani loses her cool. Lopa says, “Apki mom ke sath jo hua aap hamesha us ko ek auzaar ki tarha use karti ho logo ki sympathy gain karne k liye.”

In a huff, Bani bangs the handset and storms out to confront Lopa. The two women have always had number of fights but this one gets out of control. Bani pushes Lopa violently and then kicks her.

Before this incident plays out, Manu calls up Bani and praises her. He says she has the most beautiful eyes in the house. Later, he asks why she keeps looking outside at breakfast. Bani says she likes looking at the birds and the leaves that sway in the breeze.

Cutting her mid-sentence, Manu remarks that while she likes the-birds-and-leaves, doesn’t she also feel like looking at the good and bad in people in the Bigg Boss house. He adds that neither does she speak with the people in the house properly nor does she have any friends. He tries to make her realise that there was once a time when she was good friends with Gaurav, but he just about tolerates her now. He also claims that Bani is childish and lives in a fairy world.

