Bigg Boss 10 episode 90 highlights: Nitibha evicted, Salman blames both Bani and Lopa

After surviving a rough week of challenging tasks and fights, Salman Khan kickstarted Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode by congratulating Manveer Gujjar for winning a ticket to the finale week.

Talking about how Manu Punjabi and Manveer fared in the mall activity, Salman told them they had finally attained celebrity status and would no longer be addressed as common people .

Here are some of the highlights from last night’s episode:

Nitibha evicted from Bigg Boss



Bigg Bosss saw the fears of commoners coming true on Saturday when Salman Khan announced Nitibha Kaul had been voted out of the show.

Salman blames both Bani and Lopa



Salman then moved on to discussing Bani and Lopa’s infamous fight that brought the house down. After hearing both Bani and Lopa’s side of the story, he said both were at fault and it was unpardonable. He also added that they could have handled the pressure and the situation in a better away rather than making it ugly . Condemning their actions and reactions, Salman said Lopa and Bani stooped to a new low just like Om Swamiji.

Salman slams Manu



Salman gave Manu a piece of his mind and said his spitefulness was very evident in the recent past. Salman added that Manu claimed Bani engaged in a gossip but actually Manu did it more often and never owned up to it. Manu defended himself, saying that if his comments didn’t cause any harm to others, then he was not doing anything wrong.

