Bigg Boss 10, episode 90 preview: Salman Khan pulls up Bani, Lopa and Manu

If fights, spats and arguments are a regular feature of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 10, so are Salman Khan’s admonitions and advice. After a rather dramatic episode on Friday (where one participant actually kicked another one), it is Salman’s turn to do his bit in the weekend special episode.

Also, Friday’s episode brings Partner co-stars Govinda and Salman Khan together on stage to entertain audience with their comic timing and dance performances.

Meanwhile, in the show Salman pulls up Manu Punjabi, Monalisa and Lopamudra Raut over their behaviour in the house.

Manu had told Bani Judge that she backstabs her friends. Salman, in turn, accuses him of doing the same. He bluntly tells Manu that he is the “biggest back stabber” in the house.

Later, when the housemates put Lopa in the villain’s chair, it is Salman who takes her side but scolds her for dragging Bani’s mother in the fight.

He also makes Bani understand that she should not get violent.

