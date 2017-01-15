Bigg Boss 10, episode 91 preview: Govinda makes Monalisa cry

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek visit Bigg Boss 10 and create some wonderful fun moments.

Govinda makes the housemates groove to ‘Lohe ka lever’ and also assigns some fun tasks to them. They have to mimic him and all of them have a great time doing that. Monalisa is asked to cry while mimicking him and we bet it’s going to be really entertaining watch her do this.

Salman and Govinda are engrossed in a conversation, when they hear a loud noise and see Krushna descending from the stairs dancing to ‘Main toh cycle se jaa raha tha.’

He introduces himself as a struggling actor who is there to seek a few acting tips from Govinda. Salman also gets Krushna and Govinda to dance to ‘UP wala thumka.’

.@Krushna_KAS taps his feet on the songs of the one & only, @Govinda_HeroNo1! Watch his power packed entry tonight on #BB10WeekendKaVaar! pic.twitter.com/cy0abAOOtx — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 15, 2017

After spending some fun-filled time together, Govinda and Krushna make an exit. Also, inside the house, Bharti interacts with the housemates posing as a fortune teller, predicting what the future holds for them in the coming weeks. Bharti reads forecasts for the housemates. She tells some super hilarious ‘Totkas’ to Manveer and sets in a light mood.

Bigg Boss asks housemates to wear inflated costumes and box with each other.

Bani and Manveer seem to be enjoying it so much that they do a Bhangra in the ring.

