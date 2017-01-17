Bigg Boss 10, episode 92 highlights: Bani saves Lopa and Manu from nomination

Bigg Boss ensured the worst of the contestants came out in the open on Monday’s episode with the nomination task . Dressed up as a postman, every contestant was assigned a parcel of one of their fellow participants, which they had to either deliver or burn.

If they failed to destroy and instead delivered it, they would be nominated for the week’s elimination round while the contestant owning the parcel would be safe and vice versa. While Monalisa volunteered to nominate herself and deliver the parcel to Manu Punjabi, it was Bani Judge who unintentionally saved Manu and Lopamudra Raut.

Here are the highlights from last night’s episode:

Bani saves Lopa and Manu



During the ‘postman’ task, Mona opted to give Manu parcel and nominate herself for elimination in the process. Manu tried his best to persuade Mona not to nominate herself but she did not listen to him. Later, Manu declared he would like to nominate himself and not leave Mona alone in the danger zone.

However, when Bani decided to burn Lopa’s parcel and save herself, she triggered a chain reaction in which everyone else saved themselves.

Manu tries his best to save Mona



Just as the postman task began, Manu persuaded Mona to burn his parcel and save herself from nominations. He told her that whatever was there in the parcel, would be a ‘thing’ and wouldn’t matter to him. Mona, however, did not pay heed to his pleads and nominated herself.

Mona and Rohan get nominated



With the task ending in everyone saving themselves, only Mona got nominated for elimination, leaving her alone with Rohan Mehra in the danger zone. Rohan was nominated by Bigg Boss for the entire season.

