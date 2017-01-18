Bigg Boss 10 episode 93 highlights: Of Vikrant-Mona’s wedding preps and fights

Tuesday’s episode was full of fun and new developments. The entry of Vikrant Singh Rajput — Monalisa’s boyfriend — brought a wave of happiness in the house. However, it did not last for long. While Vikrant complained to Mona about her behaviour and even fought with her, Manu was seen cribbing about Vikrant.

Here are the highlights of Tuesday’s episode:

Is Manu really happy for Mona’s wedding?



When Bigg Boss announced that Monalisa will marry Vikrant inside the house, Manu was more than happy to play the ‘ladki wala’. He was elated and thanked Bigg Boss for giving the opportunity.

However, Manu later accused Vikrant of not thinking before saying things. He was upset about Vikrant saying that Bigg Boss had cameras everywhere. But Bani objected, saying Mona should have stopped Vikrant.

Vikrant thanks Manu and Manveer for supporting Mona



Vikrant said he was lucky to have a very good mom, sister and wife. He thanked Manu and Manveer for having supported Mona throughout the show.

But Vikrant isn’t too happy with them



Though Vikrant was cordial with Manu and Manveer, he was seen saying cryptic things about them. He told Lopa, Rohan and Mona that the two weren’t wrong but everyone could see what was happening in the house.

Vikrant fights with Mona



Vikrant and Mona were seen fighting as the other housemates prepared for their wedding. Vikrant blamed Mona for allowing everyone to touch “any part of her body”. Mona tried to explain but Vikrant told her that she could explain things to him but not to the people outside.

