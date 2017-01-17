Bigg Boss 10, episode 93 preview: Vikrant proposes to Mona, but Manu is unhappy

Bigg Boss 10 isn’t only a place for fights, spats and name-calling--looks like some good things can happen too. Like the upcoming wedding of Monalisa and her boyfriend Vikrant which will take place inside the Bigg Boss house, the second in-house wedding of the programme. Earlier, Sara Khan tied the knot on the fourth season of Bigg Boss with Ali Merchant in 2010.

Monalisa’s boyfriend Vikrant enters the house and proposes to her. Soon, Bigg Boss announces that the duo will get married inside the house in a two-day celebration. The housemates erupt in joy.

Bigg Boss calls Mona in the activity area. She is completely taken aback to find Vikrant waiting for her. Well, this is just the beginning; you need to watch how Vikrant goes down on his knee and proposes to her! Later Bigg Boss announces that he will take complete responsibility their wedding and he does so in front of all.

Vikrant proposes to Monalisa. (Colors)

The happiness on Mona’s face is quite evident. Any girl would feel so when her dream comes true, isn’t it? The housemates later gear up for the wedding preparations.

Bigg Boss asks the housemates to take the entire responsibility of the wedding. However, while everyone is seen rejoicing, Manu Punjabi isn’t quite elated.

Manu seems rather gloomy during Mona’s wedding celebrations. (Colors)

Looks like Vikrant has said something that has irked Manu who is seen telling Manveer Gujjar, “Wo kuch bhi bol raha hai bina soche samjhe.” He further claims that Vikrant does not allow Mona to speak when asked why she wouldn’t object to his statements, “Wo (Monalisa) bhi kya bolegi.”

Bigg Boss divides the housemates into two groups -- Ladke wale and Ladki wale -- Lopamudra, Rohan and Manu the latter group while Bani and Manveer will represent the boy’s side. Bigg Boss provides all the things required for the haldi ceremony and ask the housemates to perform the rituals.

Lopa, Manveer and Rohan join Mona and Vikrant as they celebrate the haldi ceremony. (Colors)

They are asked to make it entertaining. As the ceremony begins, the housemates put haldi on Mona and Vikrant and then on each other. They also dance on Navrai Majhi (from English Vinglish) and rejoice.

Earlier in the day, Bigg Boss gives the housemates a surprise by allowing them to indulge in luxury budget shopping. The housemates are required to pick up the items with their mouth, transfer it to the other contestant who has to hold it in his/her mouth and pass it on to the next contestant.

So, as per the task, Bani is at the start of the chain and Mona, at the other end, has to successfully drop it on another table.

Bani is think into action... (Colors)

After Bani reads out the letter from Bigg Boss, Lopa starts making faces. Why? Well, because she has been asked to stand next to Bani. Not a nice idea, given how they fought recently. Bani gets a little irked and tells Lopa that she can tell Bigg Boss if she doesn’t want to do the task.

Luxury budget task in full swing (Colors)

Bigg Boss also lifts ban on Manu from not using the luxury budget.

