Bigg Boss 10, episode 94 preview: Mona Lisa, Vikrant get married. See pics

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house is totally different with Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajput getting hitched inside the house.

The housemates are all united in being a part of the biggest event in the 10th season of the show. Monalisa, obviously, looks the most ecstatic about the surprise and joining in her happiness are the housemates who can’t refrain from singing and dancing on all the popular mehendi tracks.

The entire Bigg Boss house has been decorated with flowers. Well-known faces from the Bhojpuri film industry, including Ravi Kisan and Nirahua, also enter the house to be part of the celebration.

After the celebrations, Monalisa will walk out of the house - only to step inside the secret room till the eviction day.

