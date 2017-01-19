Bigg Boss 10, episode 94 preview: Why did Vikrant ask Mona to cancel the wedding?

Bigg Boss 10’s Wednesday episode was an unusual one: For a change, it had none of the usual over-the-top fights between the contestants. Setting aside all the bitterness of the last few weeks, all the remaining contestants came together to celebrate Monalisa Antara's wedding ceremonies. However, like always, towards the end personal differences did crop in, and we had small bumps with Mona’s would-be husband Vikrant Singh Rajput asking weird questions.

Here are some of the highlights from last night's episode:

Vikrant warns Mona

Early in the morning, Vikrant told Mona she was free to cancel the wedding anytime. He reminded her that she still had the time to cancel the marriage and that she shouldn’t feel being pushed into it.

Manu-Manveer dance

Manu and Manveer were the best entertainers on Wednesday’s episode. Both were clearly very happy to participate in Monalisa’s wedding. They danced at every step - from haldi to mehendi to the reception party.

Bigg Boss witnesses second live wedding in the show’s history

Monalisa became the second contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to marry inside the house.

Bani’s dance with Ravi Kishan



After the wedding, Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan invited Bani to the stage and danced with her. It was fun watching the duo.

