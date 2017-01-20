Bigg Boss 10, episode 96 preview: Lopamudra seeks revenge, wants to irritate Bani

Post an in-house marriage, many fights over these few months, the ‘sensational’ quotient of Bigg Boss 10 has certainly got a fillip. Now, for some tasks. It is day 2 of the new task in the garden area which has been transformed into a warehouse.

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 was quite a treat with Manu Punjabi’s team, especially Manveer Gujjar, displaying extraordinary patience during the task. the opposing team too appreciated his efforts. However, Lopamudra Raut was irritated with Bani Judge and vows to irritate the latter and avenge herself on Friday.

Bigg Boss announces on Friday that it is time for role reversals -- Bani Judge, Rohan Mehra and Monalisa are to hold on to the red mark while being pulled back by a harness. Manu, Manveer and Lopamudra, meanwhile, will try and disturb them.

Lopamudra announces that she will take revenge by throwing eggs on the face of her opponents. Bani hears this but ignores the threats. Lopa tells Rohan he should be ready to tolerate the things he has done to others. This is how the game is fairly played, she adds. Rohan, on the other hand, says he doesn’t fear anything.

Later Bani tells Manveer that she would want only him to unsettle her during the task. Clearly, she doesn’t want Lopa to target her in any way. She says that she is aware that Lopa would come after her, something she doesn’t want.

As the three housemates firmly keep their hands on the red marks, Manveer and Manu are seen strategising on a plan to make them slip and fall.

They use similar items like oil and eggs that make the ground slippery and thereby upsetting the contestants’ grip on the ground. They also throw cold water frequently to weaken the players. Rohan’s team try their best not to get irked or distracted.

Eventually, Rohan’s team loses and gets nominated for the week. Bani, Mona and Rohan are now nominated while Manu, Manveer and Lopa are declared safe from being voted out for now.

