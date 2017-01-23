Bigg Boss 10, episode 98 highlights: When Shah Rukh Khan stole Bani Judge’s eggs

After months of drama, fights, claims and counter claims and an in-house marriage, it is time for some filmstar-style entertainment at the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 10’s Saturday episode featuring Shah Rukh Khan offered much excitement both for the fans as well as Salman Khan. SRK appeared on Sunday’s episode as well, adding more fun to the weekend special. Sunny Leone too performed her song ‘Laila Main Laila’ on the Bigg Boss stage. SRK and Leone were promoting their film Raees, which releases on January 26.

We take a look at some of the highlights of last night’s episode:

Manveer should not trust Manu, says Monalisa



Monalisa, who was voted out of the show on Saturday, came back onstage on Sunday for a chat with host Salman Khan. Talking about her journey, she said she would not trust Manveer Gujjar and added that Manveer, in turn, should not trust Manu. The show has reached a stage where they should play individually and not trust anyone, she added.

When Shah Rukh Khan stole Bani’s eggs



As a secret task, SRK asked Manveer to hide two trays full of eggs which belonged to Bani Judge. Their disappearance obviously got her irritated and she was quite miffed. It was only after the task was revealed to the housemates that she calmed down.

Salman, Shah Rukh and Sunny enact the Deewar scene



​Salman and Shah Rukh joined Sunny Leone on the stage to enact the classic scene from the movie Deewar. Salman played Shashi Kapoor’s role, Shah Rukh enacted Amitabh Bachchan’s dialogues while Sunny emulated Nirupa Roy. Giving it a comic twist, the trio enacted the scene in the context of Bigg Boss, where their mother Sunny has been selected to be a part of the show. The brothers argued whether to allow her to participate or not.

Rohan copies Shah Rukh Khan the best way



Shah Rukh and Salman interacted with the housemates and played few quirky games too. To make their interaction an entertaining one, Shah Rukh asked the housemates to emulate his signature pose (of spreading their arms) while he decided who deserves to be ‘Ghar Ka Shah Rukh Khan Kaun’. Rohan won the title.

Manveer’s Harynavi twist to SRK dialogue



Giving the excitement a boost, Salman and Shah Rukh asked the contestants to translate SRK’s iconic dialogues in their languages. While Lopa mouthed Salman’s popular dialogue:‘Mere bare mein itna mat socho, dil me aata hun, samajh me nahi’ in Marathi, Manveer said ‘Hum ek baar jeetey hain aur shaadi bhi ek baar he hote hain’ in Haryanvi leaving everyone in splits.



