Bigg Boss 10, episode 99 preview: Why does everyone want Bani Judge to leave?

Time for drama, fights and claims are getting less frequent as Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 10 heads for its final few episodes. One by one, all the contestants will be evicted till a winner emerges.

With Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar getting secure tickets to the finale, only Bani Judge and Rohan Mehra are in the danger zone. In Monday’s episode, Bani and Lopa’s differences are further aggravated as they are constantly pulling down each other over their respective performances.

Bigg Boss says that the housemates will continue to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house until the winner of the 10th season is announced in the grand finale. Bigg Boss asks them to assess each other on their journey so far, emphasising on an individual’s strengths and weaknesses. That would set the sequence of events for future evictions.

With the last week, comes the most important task of this season! Will the housemates be successful in this one? #BB10GrandFinale #video pic.twitter.com/GztGFs7UAu — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 23, 2017

When Lopamudra and Rohan start talking about why Bani should leave first out of the five, things don’t go too smooth. Overhearing this, Bani says how bad she feels about what everyone thinks of her.

Housemates are taken to the finale room for an important task & once again its @bani_j vs the rest of them! #BB10GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/EG7pSuDp3x — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 23, 2017

Lopa and Rohan talk about instances when Bani was mean and did not bother about others in the Bigg Boss house. They cite an example of the Malgadi task where Bani got off the train (for the race for captaincy) when she had Rs 6 lakhs (winner’s amount) riding on her. Rohan adds she has been overconfident since the season’s beginning.

On the other hand, Bani tells Manveer and Manu about things Lopamudra mentioned and how she didn’t react to them. Manveer nodded in agreement. Bani is clearly frustrated by Lopa’s actions.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss calls Manu in the confession room and asks him to guess the sequence that the other four contestants will decide upon. Bigg Boss also informs that for Manu, this is a secret task to increase the prize money to Rs 50 lakhs from the current Rs 43 lakhs. If Manu’s estimation is correct, a certain amount will get added to the prize money.

