Bigg Boss 10: Evict Nitibha and Mona, say HT readers

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10 will end in two weeks and the reality show has seen its share of controversies and fights. While Om Swamiji hogged the limelight for all controversies, Bani Judge, Rohan Mehra and Lopamudra Raut aren’t far behind.

As the channel sought votes for your favourite contestant, we asked Hindustan Times readers to vote for the participant they would like to see kicked out of the show and the verdict is out! Your votes have put Nitibha Kaul as the most favoured contestant for eviction this week.

Rohan Mehra, Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut, Monalisa and Nitibha Kaul were nominated for evictions this week.

Of the 12,527 votes, Nitibha received a whopping 34.64%, followed by Monalisa who secured 24.41% of the votes.

Of those who took the poll, 20.51% voted for Lopamudra Raut’s eviction while 16.26% wanted Bani Judge to be shown the door.

Rohan Mehra emerged as the favourite contestant this week with mere 4.15% votes for his elimination from the show.

