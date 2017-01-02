 Bigg Boss 10: Gaurav Chopra voted out of the show | tv | Hindustan Times
Jan 02, 2017-Monday
Bigg Boss 10: Gaurav Chopra voted out of the show

tv Updated: Jan 02, 2017 10:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
TV actor Gaurav Chopra evicted from Bigg Boss 10. (Colors)

TV actor Gaurav Chopra’s new year hasn’t started on a happy note: The Uttaran actor was voted out of Bigg Boss 10 on Sunday night.

Gaurav’s elimination leaves Bani Judge, Manveer Gujjar, Manu Punjabi, Lopamudra Raut, Nitibha Kaul, Monalisa, Rohan Mehra and Om Swamiji in the game.

Bani was relieved to know that she was safe but was clearly upset to see her friend leave the house. Even Nitibha, Lopa, Manu and Monalisa were tearful. Before exiting, Gaurav thanked his fans for their support after coming out of the house.

<