Bigg Boss 10: Gaurav Chopra voted out of the show

TV actor Gaurav Chopra’s new year hasn’t started on a happy note: The Uttaran actor was voted out of Bigg Boss 10 on Sunday night.

Gaurav’s elimination leaves Bani Judge, Manveer Gujjar, Manu Punjabi, Lopamudra Raut, Nitibha Kaul, Monalisa, Rohan Mehra and Om Swamiji in the game.

Bani was relieved to know that she was safe but was clearly upset to see her friend leave the house. Even Nitibha, Lopa, Manu and Monalisa were tearful. Before exiting, Gaurav thanked his fans for their support after coming out of the house.

So much love...

.. thank u!

Thank u for the warmth.. — gaurav chopra (@gauravchopraa) January 1, 2017

