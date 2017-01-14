Bigg Boss 10: Govinda meets Salman Khan on sets. See pics

Partner co-stars Salman Khan and Govinda are ready to set the Bigg Boss 10 stage on fire.

Govinda and Salman dance to Soni De Nakhre. (Colors)

Known to create magic on screen with their presence, the two have shared the screen in several films like Partner and Salaam-e-Ishq, to name a few.

Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek also accompanied Govinda to Bigg Boss 10 sets. (Colors)

Govinda, Krushna and Salman on Bigg Boss 10. (Colors)

The 53-year-old ‘Partner’ actor recently shot for Bigg Boss 10 with host Salman for Weekend ka Vaar episode.

Salman and Govinda shake a leg on Bigg Boss 10 stage. (Colors)

To express his happiness, Salman took to Twitter and posted a picture, captioning “Shooting with Partner @Govinda_HeroNo1”.

While on his way to Bigg Boss house, Govinda also took to twitter and wrote “On my way to the Bigg Boss house! How excited are you? #BiggBoss10 #Aa Gaya Hero.”

On my way to the Bigg Boss house! How excited are you?#BiggBoss10 #AaGayaHero pic.twitter.com/BPrZAFWppb — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 13, 2017

Govinda was on the show to promote his upcoming movie Aa Gaya Hero.

