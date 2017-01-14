Bigg Boss 10: Govinda meets Salman Khan on sets. See pics

Partner co-stars Salman Khan and Govinda are ready to set the Bigg Boss 10 stage on fire.
Known to create magic on screen with their presence, the two have shared the screen in several films like Partner and Salaam-e-Ishq, to name a few.
The 53-year-old ‘Partner’ actor recently shot for Bigg Boss 10 with host Salman for Weekend ka Vaar episode.
To express his happiness, Salman took to Twitter and posted a picture, captioning “Shooting with Partner @Govinda_HeroNo1”.
Shooting with Partner @Govinda_HeroNo1 pic.twitter.com/pANxK6i8hQ— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 13, 2017
While on his way to Bigg Boss house, Govinda also took to twitter and wrote “On my way to the Bigg Boss house! How excited are you? #BiggBoss10 #Aa Gaya Hero.”
On my way to the Bigg Boss house! How excited are you?#BiggBoss10 #AaGayaHero pic.twitter.com/BPrZAFWppb— Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 13, 2017
A behind the scene sneak peak!#BiggBoss10 #AaGayaHero pic.twitter.com/OuHOULmQzq— Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 13, 2017
Govinda was on the show to promote his upcoming movie Aa Gaya Hero.
