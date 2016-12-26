Bigg Boss 10: I didn’t want to die in that house, says Priyanka Jagga

If you are still wondering why Priyanka Jagga had to leave the Bigg Boss 10 house after her not-so-pleasant war of words with host Salman Khan, here are two statements that make things murkier than your wildest thoughts.

On Monday, the self-confessed Page 3 regular was seen in a video where she wants us to believe that she quit the reality show because of her “ill health”. Her brother Sameer Jagga, however, set off a bigger controversy soon after when he alleged on his Facebook account that his sister was forced to leave the “scripted” show because she had a miscarriage inside the house.

Priyanka’s first message read, “My Home is the best Home.. I m home now.. Thanks Bigg Boss for letting me go ..All well when ends well”. Soon, she also posted a video where she’s seen saying: “I am unwell and they (showmakers) were not allowing me to go home. I was not even getting doctors, proper food or medicines. I asked Salman sir to allow me to go out of the house.”

Priyanka’s brother says that her miscarriage was the reason why a gynecologist was called inside the house. (Twitter)

“To come out of that house, either I had to break some stuff or say something wrong, otherwise they wouldn’t have let me come out. To come out of that house had become one of my targets,” added Priyanka.

She was thrown out of the show, in a melodramatic and eventful episode on this Saturday, when host Salman Khan asked her to leave “his house”. Salman was chiding Priyanka for misbehaving with Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi. When she continued answering him back, Salman was irked and even threatened that he wouldn’t appear on Colors channel, if she appears in any of their shows.

About her ouster from the show, Priyanka said: ”I didn’t want to die in that house. I was very good to everyone but I had to get abusive so they allow me to leave.”

Her brother Sameer, however, didn’t mince words in a Facebook post soon after the video surfaced. He wrote on his account: “TRP ka Darama hai BIGG BOSS ka Abhi bhi priyanka ka naam use kar raha hai or End tak karaigai.Rahi baat Salman ki. Aaj 30 saal mai jitnai log salman ko jaantai ha. Sayad 3 months mai hahaha????” The post was later deleted.

He later wrote, “Salman ji agar priyanka BatamiZ thi to aap hi chup ho jatai TRP ka liya Dusra ki Bimaar Bahan ka Saath kya kar diya. Kal aapka rup sarai INDIAnai Dakha. Thanks to god still u r unmarried. Aap to TRP Ka liya. Ya hota hai Stardom. Jis bachi nai show kai liya jaan lagai. Ara vidaa to sabko ijat sai kartai. Ijat Daar maanas.”

He also alleged that Priyanka had a miscarriage in the house. “Unkai Show kai liya apna Bacha maar dai kya. Ab koi bhi jeet jaya BB ki sari TRP hum apnai ghar lai aai ya hi sach hai. Dwa mai Yaad . Picture Abhi Baki hai mere Dost. (Should she kill her baby for the show?).”

Sameer also told Bollywoodlife, “Unko miscarriage ho gaya tha. Wo beemar the islie wo aye hain.” He also added that the miscarriage was the reason why a gynecologist was called inside the house.

