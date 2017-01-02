Bigg Boss 10: I will never stand by you, Lopa tells Rohan

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10, like all the seasons before this, is never short on melodrama and twists. Monday’s episode of the reality show is no different: This time, we have an ugly, bitter fight between Rohan Mehra and Lopamudra Raut.

In a rare heart-to-heart between the two, Lopa accuses Rohan of using words that hurt her, and adds that he should be careful about his choice of words for her. Rohan, on the other hand, blames her saying that she thinks whatever she says is always correct!

Admitting that she knows Rohan doesn’t like her interfering in his matters, she says, “I would never, ever, in this entire season will stand by you Mr. Rohan Mehra!”. Accusing him of faking his friendship with her, she even says that Rohan is a terrible listener. This, she says, is the reason why she always shouts at him every time.

Lopa’s outburst annoys Rohan, and he makes her angrier by saying that she does not deserve a good friend. Lopa loses her cool on this and tells him he is nobody to say all of this! She says she will be maintaining friendship even if they both are not talking with each other, unlike him.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss divides the housemates into pairs for nominations: Swami Om- Bani, Mona- Manu, and Lopa- Nitibha. Rohan and Manveer are not a part of this process since Rohan is nominated for the entire season and Manveer is the captain of the house.

Bigg Boss calls the pairs inside the confession room and asks them to mutually nominate one person out of them.

Bani tells Swamiji that he is afraid of nominations and adds that she is ready to forgive him only if he nominates himself. Swami Om says he doesn’t have support from anyone but Bani. And since he is comparatively more in danger; Bani can afford nominating herself. Swami Om even pleads Bigg Boss and everyone else to nominate Bani and not him.

Apart from Mona and Manu, no other pair is able to decide whom to nominate.

