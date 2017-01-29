Bigg Boss 10 live: Manu, Manveer and Monalisa celebrate their friendship

A star-studded affair kickstarted Sunday evening as Salman Khan opened the grand finale of Bigg Boss season 10. And M3 - Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gujjar and Monalisa - who were besties on the show, also celebrate their friendship on the stage of Bigg Boss grand finale.

A string of Bollywood A-listers, including special guests Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam promoting their film Kaabil, and others are set to wow fans of India’s best known, and most controversial reality show, in a more than two hour-long extravaganza.

Kicking off the festivities will be Bigg Boss’ superstar host Salman Khan as he performs to his songs ‘Mera Hi Jalwa’ and ‘Aaj Ki Party’ alongside evicted contestants Gaurav Chopraa, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, Nitibha Kaul, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash.

Salman Khan then offers Rs 10 lakh to the finalists - the catch is that the person who takes the money, will have to quit the game and step back from the race to the winner’s trophy.

The show moves on the performances of the finalists.

Hrithik and Yami will also shake a leg with the finalists inside the Bigg Boss house.

Hrithik and Salman dance on the hit song Ek Pal Ka Jeena. (Colors)

Hrithik Roshan tells the audience that he has never thanked Salman on a public platform and would like to do so. “Meri life me sabse pehle agar kisine mujhe bharosa dilaya ki mai kuch kar sakta hu, it was Salman,” Hrithik said.

Hrithik’s Kaabil co-star also accompanied him for promotions of their recent film. The trio will also be seen dancing together.

Soon, Hrithik invites Manu and Mona to the stage where they celebrate their friendship.

Making the grand finale a night to remember will be a series of performances by some of COLORS’ biggest faces. Be it a sizzling act by television divas Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna, a soulful performance by Udann’s Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor (Meera Deosthale), and Naagin 2’s Rocky (Karanvir Bohra) and Shivangi (Mouni Roy), or even a loving interaction with the 4 finalists by Dil Se Dil Tak’s Parth (Sidharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashami Desai), unadulterated entertainment will be on the menu.

Adding a touch of hilarity to the evening will be Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan accompanied by their battalion of little comedians from COLORS’ upcoming comedy show Chhote Miyan.

Don't miss this fun interaction as the cute kids from #ChhoteMiyan the judges of the show @NehaDhupia & @SohailKhan! #BB10GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/uEhtgVfCHF — Endemol Shine India (@EndemolShineIND) January 29, 2017

And the music will also flow as Rising Star’s expert Shankar Mahadevan interacts with Salman Khan to introduce their LIVE and interactive show.

