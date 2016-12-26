Bigg Boss 10: Maniesh Paul takes a dig at Salman’s driving skills

Salman Khan let his guard down on Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss, and it was a treat to watch the superstar in his elements. With his Dabangg co-star, Sonakshi Sinha and Maniesh Paul as celebrity guests for the Christmas special show, it was a welcome break for contestants still surviving in the reality show.

Read more

Here are the highlights from last night’s episode:

When Manish made ‘fun’ of Salman’s driving skills

Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul indulge in some playful banter.

Salman let Maniesh host the show for some time, but soon took over the reins. When Salman asked Maniesh, “Mere hi show mein mujhe over take kar ke mera show takeover karna chahte ho aap?” he replied: “Sir, mai paidal aapki gadi ko overtake nahi kar sakta, aapka show kya karunga. Aapki gadi dekh k mai dusra raasta le leta hoon.”

Monalisa cried during a task

An emotional Monalisa gets pulled up by Sonakshi Sinha.

During a task conducted by Sonakshi, Monalisa was asked who could have said that Mona shouldn’t be crying if she wanted to live up to her ‘Sunny Leone’ image. Before answering, Mona got emotional and Sonakshi had to stop her saying, “You should just answer, please don’t cry.”

Farji Baba, the Om story

When Sonakshi asked Manveer Gujjar, “Swamiji is making a Rs 100 crore film. What will be its name?” he said, “Farji baba - the Om story.”

These are our picks from last night’s episode, share yours @htshowbiz