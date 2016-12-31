Bigg Boss 10: Manu and Bani fight over moms

Things are getting uglier inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, with most surviving participants on the edge and losing their cool at the slightest provocation. Friday’s episode was no different, with Manu Punjabi and Bani Judge getting into a fight over their mothers, and Om Swamiji continuing with his antics.

Here are the highlights of Friday’s episode of the reality show:

Bani-Manu fight



During the courtroom task, Manu lost his temper when Bani said he should go to jail. He accused her of a past incident wherein during the fight with Swamiji, she had pushed him, and added that she wasn’t correct in doing so. Manu also mentioned how Bani was once sleeping when there was something very wrong being spoken about him. Bani was shocked to hear all this and a heated discussion ensues between the two. Manu told Bani that she was reacting for the sake of footage when Swamiji said mean things about her mom. The statement infuriated her and she said it was weird that someone who lost his mother recently could even imagine such things.

Swamiji comes out of the jail, thanks to Manveer



Bigg Boss introduced a new task, Manveer Ki Adaalat, giving a chance to Gaurav and Swamiji to leave the jail after presenting their case in the court. Manveer was the judge, Rohan was Gaurav’s advocate while Manu represented Swamiji. Swamiji won the case and was allowed to come out of the jail.

Manveer, Manu regret helping Swamiji



When the housemates told Manu Punjabi and Manveer that they had a choice whether or not they wanted to help Swamiji, they realise that they extended their help to the wrong person.

