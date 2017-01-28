Bigg Boss 10: Manu-Mona, Bani-Gaurav and other love stories that could not be

Bigg Boss has given us several celeb love stories through the years (Gauhar Khan-Kushal Tandon, Rahul Mahajan- Payal Rohatgi, Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel and Tannissha Mukherjee-Armaan Kohli to name a few) and the tenth season is perhaps the only one that doesn’t have lovebirds chirping around. However, the season was not entirely devoid of love—we saw some sparks that did not ‘catch fire’.

Here are some of them, inside the Bigg Boss 10 house:

Manu-Mona



Monalisa and Manu Punjabi began their Bigg Boss journey on a sweet note, with the duo confiding their feelings and finding new friends in each other. With Manu’s flirtatious behaviour and Monalisa’s filmy and cute attitude, the housemates soon started talking about the ‘lovebirds’. Monalisa even nominated herself twice for Manu’s sake. But nothing is fairly-tale good in real life. Mona made it clear that she was dating Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajput and eventually married him on the show. And Manu was more than happy to declare his love for his fiancee Piku. The duo, nonetheless, continue to be good friends.

Manveer-Nitibha



This is a love story that did not even reach the gossip mongers. Nitibha grew close to Manveer when Manu had to make a sudden exit from the show due to his mom’s death. The format of the game brought some differences between Manveer and Nitibha but they shared some cute and lovely moments. When Nitibha visited the house as a guest (she was evicted few weeks ago), she told Manveer that his fans call her ‘bhabhi’. Nitibha was clearly happy by that. Maybe this love story will blossom outside the Bigg Boss house.

Bani-Gaurav



TV actor Gaurav Chopra never shied away from expressing his feelings for Bani Judge. Throughout his stay inside the house, he supported Bani and has often told her that he values the time spent with her. He even wrote cute love messages for her. This is one love story we hope will materialise soon.

Manu and Manveer



Other than these love stories, there are other relationships that are worth recounting for having been through testing times. Of them, Manu and Manveer’s bromance is perhaps the most endearing and genuine of all friendships that we have seen on Bigg Boss ever. The duo stuck together and supported each at all times. Be it during a tough and tiring task or a challenging emotional turmoil, the two went through it all together and always acted selfless. Some love to cherish, we say!

