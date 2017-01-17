Bigg Boss 10: Mona Lisa’s BF happy to get married on TV; See haldi pics

Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot will get married to his girlfriend Mona Lisa on reality TV show Bigg Boss 10. He says he is glad to “seal the deal” in front of the whole world.

Mona’s stint in the Colors show brought turbulence into their relationship due to the bond between her and Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjab during the course of the show.

Now, they will be getting married on the TV show.

“When I was given the opportunity to propose to her at this happy juncture when she has become one of the finalists on Bigg Boss, I was more than excited. I love Mona with all my heart, and I cannot think of a better way to seal the deal, than in front of the entire world,” Vikrant said in a statement.

In an IANS interview earlier, Vikrant blamed Manu for creating misunderstandings between him and Mona, whose real name is Antara Biswas. He believes in letting bygones be bygones.

He said: “Mona and I had always spoken about taking our relationship to the next level. I had been planning to pop the question once her stint on ‘Bigg Boss’ was over. When I went inside the house to meet her for a task, I realised just how much I miss her and how difficult it is for me to stay away from her. My decision to spend the rest of my life with her became a vital next step for me.”

After showcasing their mehendi night, Bigg Boss 10 will show the reception and ‘suhaag raat’ (wedding night), according to a source from the channel.

Vikrant even got a solitaire for Mona from Oman where he was shooting.

This will be the second wedding in the Bigg Boss house. Sara Khan got married to Ali Merchant in Bigg Boss 4, although it was short lived.

