Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa’s boyfriend enters the house, fights with Manu and Manveer

The Bigg Boss house is all set to explode in Thursday’s episode. Bigg Boss introduces a guest inside the house - Monalisa’s boyfriend and Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajput.

Monalisa is overwhelmed at seeing him. The housemates are delighted to find yet another housemate meeting their beloved after so long.

Mona talks to the housemates. (Colors)

After a warm exchange with other housemates Monalisa’s boyfriend firmly speaks with Manu Punjabi and says “Aapse main dukhi hun”, and then tells him how he felt bad when Manu made some negative remarks about him.

He spoke about how an eight-year-old relationship can get affected because of a sixty-day friendship. Manu looks completely taken aback by this. Vikrant also gets into an argument with both Manu and Manveer. Later, he also tells Monalisa that she shouldn’t have listened quietly when Manu and Manveer were talking ill of him. Monalisa and Manu have grown close over the course of the show.

Once again, Priyanka Jagga and Lopamudra Raut lock horns in the house. Priyanka throws Lopa’s clothes in the garden area, which angers Lopa. Soon after that, Lopa asks Bigg Boss to evict either of them from the Bigg Boss House.

Later, Priyanka also gets to meet her kids for ten minutes. Interestingly, Priyanka’s son asks Lopa, “Kyu aap dono ladaai kar rahe ho?” hinting at her fights with Priyanka.

Priyanka’s kids meet the housemates. (Colors)

Follow @htshowbiz for more