Bigg Boss 10: Om claims he slapped ‘ISI agent’ Salman Khan, calls him a traitor

Bigg Boss 10’s biggest troublemaker Om Swamiji is hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons, even after he was kicked out of the house by host Salman Khan. Call it a desperate attempt to stay in news or misplaced bravado, the controversial swami is now claiming that he slapped Salman before he was kicked out of the show. He even alleged, in a series of interviews to publications, that Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan are “ISI agents”.

Om claimed Bigg Boss is yet to show the footage where he slapped Salman, and added that the channel’s and Salman’s silence over the issue only adds credence to the fact that he did “slap” the Dabangg star.

“Main usko wahi jhannatedaar thappad mara jo maine IBN7 pe September 2015 me maara tha,” Om told The Quint.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Omji, who belongs to Hindu Mahasabha, said he will hold a rally against Salman on January 27. He has often said that Bharatiya Janata Party is his own party. “I will break the Bigg Boss house and set it on fire,”

The self-proclaimed godman said that on December 30, 2016, Salman came inside the house to meet him. “When Salman came inside, he gave me ‘king of footage’ award. He is a chain smoker, so he started smoking in front of me. I said, ‘You can’t smoke here. This is against the rule, so go to the smoking area’,” he said.

The former Bigg Boss contestant then claimed that Salman called him to the smoking room where there were no cameras. “He was heavily drunk. He told me ‘I have a bigger sena than your Hindu Mahasabha.’ I asked, ‘How?’ He said that Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar and Abu Salem are all his friends and also claimed ‘I (Salman) am an ISI agent. I work for them’.”

Om has often made several other claims without any basis. In an interview to Firstpost,he alleged that Salman revealed to him that ISI pays Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and himself. As per Om’s claims, Salman also told him that he paid Rs 100 crore each to judges to get acquitted of the Jodhpur chinkara and Mumbai drink and drive cases.

“After that, he even threw a cigarette puff on my face, after which I lost my control and slapped him. I am totally against this traitor,” he added.

